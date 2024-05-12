Jennifer Lopez pushes forward with This is Me... Now tour amidst ticket sale concerns

Jennifer Lopez is excited to start her tour and looking forward to interacting with her fans at the shows, according to reports quoting sources close to the singer. Jennifer Lopez pushes forward with tour amidst ticket sale concerns.(REUTERS)

The hitmaker's This is Me... Now tour, which begins next month, will take her across North America. According to some sources, Live Nation, the tour's promoter, recently offered to cancel all 30 concerts due to low ticket sales, but the on-floor singer insisted on continuing.

However, a source told the Mirror tonight that there were negotiations about "multiple options" for the tour and that everyone involved, including the organisers, performers, and management, agreed that the performances would not be cancelled. While seat maps on Ticketmaster appear to indicate a number of seats still available at various sites, including San Antonio and Dallas, Texas, the insider told us that some of the dates are selling "incredibly well.".

"There were discussions regarding multiple options pertaining to the tour, but ultimately it was agreed on by everyone involved (Live Nation, the talent, and management) that the tour would remain on course. Jennifer is looking forward to the tour starting and seeing her fans at the shows,” said the source.

It comes after seven March performances—which were scheduled to take place in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston from August 20 to August 31—were cancelled. The first standard ticket costs for Jennifer Lopez's 2024 tour have changed; the lowest prices are $49.95 (£40) to $144.75 on Ticketmaster.

How did the album come to be?

The trip was organised after JLO's manager, Benny Medina, persuaded her to retell her love story with husband Ben Affleck. The pair rekindled their romance in 2021, about 20 years after they called off their engagement.

According to Variety, Medina told the artist, "Let me put you in touch with some writers who can help you transcribe this." Lopez then invited musicians over to her home and showed them a stash of letters Affleck had written her, which he had titled "The Greatest Love Story Never Told."