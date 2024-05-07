Texas floods: Mom recalls horrifying moment son, 4, was swept away before body found, ‘He just went under’

The mother of a boy, four, who was killed in the Texas floods has broken her silence, recalling the horrifying moment her son was swept away. Chelsey and Aaron Warren were on their way back home from a friend’s house on Sunday, May 5, when they found their car trapped in the rainwater on County Road 528 in Burleson. Lucas, their only child, was with them. Chelsey and Aaron Warren with thier son Lucas, who died after being swept away in the Texas floods (GoFundMe)

Their car soon started filling with water. The family exited their vehicle to try and get to safety. "The car battery died and it started filling up with water, so we grabbed Lucas out of his car seat," Chelsea told NBC5.

But tragedy struck when Chelsey was separated from her husband. She tried hard to keep Lucas’ head above the water for over an hour.

"The current came up real high and he just let go," Chelsey recalled. "I didn't hear anything from him, I think he just went under."

Rescuers arrived and took the couple to a hospital as search for Lucas continued. About two hours later, the child’s body was found.

Chelsey said the sheriff told them about Lucas while they were in the hospital. The sheriff said Lucas "looked really peaceful and that all of his clothes weren’t ripped. He looks like he just went to sleep".

‘I can’t sleep without him’

Lucas would have turned five just three weeks later. Chelsey said she would "never be the same" again.

“He’s my everything,” Chelsey said. “I can’t sleep without him, I can’t, I do everything with him.”

“He’s the best,” Chelsey added. “He’s such a bright, sweet, amazing, amazing boy.”

The family lost their car, phones, and wallets in the tragedy. “Nothing’s ever going to bring Lucas back. Nothing’s ever going to fill that hole. But if I can have some time to process and not worry about how we’re going to keep our house, I know we’ll be okay at some point,” Chelsey said.