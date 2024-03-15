 Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me... Now' Tour: Unexplained cancellations and chart woes | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me... Now' Tour: Unexplained cancellations and chart woes

Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me... Now' Tour: Unexplained cancellations and chart woes

ByNikhita Mehta
Mar 15, 2024 03:34 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez cancelled seven shows from her upcoming tour, 'This is me… Now,' without explanation after album flops.

Jennifer Lopez cancelled seven shows from her upcoming tour, "This is me… Now," without explanation after album flops. The tour marked her first North American tour in five years. The cancelled shows spanned from August 20th to 31st in cities including Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston. Some upcoming shows were completely removed from Ticketmaster's and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's websites.

Lopez has yet to address the news on her social media platforms. Ticket holders were notified of the cancellations and informed that refunds will be automatic. Ticketmaster's message for the cancelled events states: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund." No official statement was released by Lopez or Live Nation, although Entertainment Weekly reported that a “logistical issue through the promoter” might be the cause, and there’s a possibility that the shows could be rescheduled in the future.

Jennifer Lopez in a still from This is Me...Now: A Love Story.
Jennifer Lopez in a still from This is Me...Now: A Love Story.

One fan expressed his frustration on Facebook, saying, "I had tickets for Cleveland, but we got an email that it was cancelled, not sure why, wish she would have made a statement of why some of her shows are cancelled.” Another fan mentioned, "Had tickets to Atlanta, but it was cancelled. I’m so upset because it was my anniversary present.” Although the reason for the cancellations remains unclear, there are reports of weak ticket sales with large numbers of unsold tickets at most of the tour dates, according to Ticketmaster seating charts.

In addition, Variety points out that JLo's most recent album, "This Is Me... Now," had a weak Billboard chart debut, raising the possibility that the tour cancellations are connected.

As of now, the tour will conclude with two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 16th and 17th.

