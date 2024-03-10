Who is Ferin Khoja? Indian woman suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ goes missing in New York City

A 25-year-old Indian woman has gone missing in New York City and the police are seeking information from the public to help locate her. Indian woman Ferin Khoja was last seen leaving her residence in Queens on March 1 at around 11 pm.(Unsplash)

Ferin Khoja was last seen leaving her residence in Queens on March 1 at around 11 pm.

She was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, green sweater and blue jeans, according to information released by the New York City Police Department.

The information said that Khoja “suffers from bipolar disorder”.

The 112 Precinct Detective Squad is “endeavouring to locate” Khoja, said the police department, while also releasing her photograph.

The Consulate General of India in New York has been informed about the case and is working to help get information about Khoja and her whereabouts.

Classical dancer from India shot dead in US

In yet another attack on Indians and Indian-Americans in the US, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri.

Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer Amarnath Ghosh, who migrated to the US last year “to follow his dancing dreams,” was shot several times near the border of St Louis' Academy and Central West End neighbourhoods. He died on the spot.

According to the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at 7:15 pm on Tuesday at Delmar Boulevard and Clarendon Avenue, news portal ‘5 On Your Side’ reported on Friday.

Calling him a “very friendly and very talented,” Ghosh’s friends Hima Kuppa and Ravi Kuppa said, “He was always travelling a lot for his performances. A lot of organisations called him for performances, but he always wanted to come back to St Louis.”

Ghosh was learning ballet and dance. “I think it was a full scholarship at Wash U. His ultimate dream was to get his PhD in dance and work full-time with us at our Kuchipudi Art Academy,” Hima was quoted as saying by 5 On Your Side.

He enjoyed volunteering as a dance instructor at a local studio and also taught children between the ages 5 and 18. His friends told the news outlet that Ghosh was the only child of his parents; his mother died three years ago and his father died when he was a child.

Asserting that the mission is “extending all help to the relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh,” India's Consulate in Chicago posted on X that it has “taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for the investigation of the reprehensible gun attack.”