US: Indian American family of 4 found dead in California

A family of four from Kerala, India, was found dead inside their home in San Mateo, California, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The deceased were identified as Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children Noah and Neithan (4). Anand and his family.(Facebook)

According to the San Mateo police, two of the victims died from gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the other two is yet to be determined. The police are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide, but have not ruled out other scenarios.

The relatives of the family initially suspected that the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from the air conditioner or the heater, as the family had complained of headaches and nausea in the past. However, the police found no evidence of gas leakage or malfunctioning appliances in the house.

Who is Anand Sujith Henry?

Anand and Alice were both IT professionals who had been living in the US for the last nine years. Anand was a software engineer, and Alice was a senior analyst. They had moved to San Mateo County from New Jersey two years ago. The couple was well-liked by their neighbours and colleagues, who described them as friendly, hardworking, and devoted parents.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has been in touch with the family members in India and is providing them with consular assistance. The consulate has also expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and the Indian American community.

The motive behind the deaths remains unclear, and the police are awaiting the results of the autopsy and the forensic analysis.

The police have also appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help them solve the case.

This recent event follows the string of deaths and is the latest in a series of unfortunate incidents involving Indian students in the US.

Last week, Sameer Kamath, a Purdue University student, was found dead in Warren County, another Purdue student, Neel Acharya, was found dead on campus just last month, after he went missing for several days. Acharya was pursuing a dual degree in computer science and data science and was a part of the prestigious John Martinson Honors College.