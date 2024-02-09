4 Indian-American children go missing in Wisconsin, authorities issue ‘Amber Alert’

Four young children have been reported missing in Green Bay, Wisconsin, prompting a Child Abduction Emergency (AMBER Alert). The kids have been identified as Indian-American with brown eyes and black hair. Four young children have been reported missing in Green Bay, prompting a Child Abduction Emergency.(X@WIMissingPerson)

The missing children are listed as 4-year-old Tru Ward, 1-year-old Journee Hargrove, 6-year-old Jada Hargrove, and 7-year-old Genesse Hargrove.

Police have identified two suspects as Deanna M. Ward (34) and Diana L. Halfaday (57).

Both suspects, who are five feet and one inch tall, are Indian-American or Alaskan-native with brown eyes and hair.

They were last seen in the vicinity of Green Bay's 800 block of South Van Buren Street. According to the police, they were located near St. Vincent Hospital.

Two of the kids, according to officials, have medical issues that need daily medication.

It is unknown to the authorities if the suspects and missing kids are in a vehicle or not.

