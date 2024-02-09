 4 Indian-American children go missing in Wisconsin; ‘Amber Alert’ issued - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / 4 Indian-American children go missing in Wisconsin, authorities issue ‘Amber Alert’

4 Indian-American children go missing in Wisconsin, authorities issue ‘Amber Alert’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2024 07:23 PM IST

Four young children have been reported missing in Green Bay, prompting an amber alert. The kids have been identified as Indian-American.

Four young children have been reported missing in Green Bay, Wisconsin, prompting a Child Abduction Emergency (AMBER Alert). The kids have been identified as Indian-American with brown eyes and black hair.

Four young children have been reported missing in Green Bay, prompting a Child Abduction Emergency.(X@WIMissingPerson)
Four young children have been reported missing in Green Bay, prompting a Child Abduction Emergency.(X@WIMissingPerson)

The missing children are listed as 4-year-old Tru Ward, 1-year-old Journee Hargrove, 6-year-old Jada Hargrove, and 7-year-old Genesse Hargrove.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Police have identified two suspects as Deanna M. Ward (34) and Diana L. Halfaday (57).

Both suspects, who are five feet and one inch tall, are Indian-American or Alaskan-native with brown eyes and hair.

They were last seen in the vicinity of Green Bay's 800 block of South Van Buren Street. According to the police, they were located near St. Vincent Hospital.

Two of the kids, according to officials, have medical issues that need daily medication.

It is unknown to the authorities if the suspects and missing kids are in a vehicle or not.

Indian students found dead in US under mysterious circumstances

The horrific attack in the United States on an Indian student named Syed Mazahir Ali has grabbed the attention of people in India. Ali was attacked by four armed thieves close to his Chicago home, resulting in critical injuries. Following the incident, a video of him bleeding went viral on social media.

“Four people attacked me. I was returning home with a food packet in my hand. I slipped near my house and the four people kicked and punched me. Please help me, bro. Please help me,” Ali can be heard saying in the video.

The event has highlighted the precarious security conditions that Indian students in the US are subject to. There have been multiple reports of violent attacks against Indian students throughout the US in recent times. Several Indian origin students, including Vivek Saini, Shreyas Reddy Beniger, Neel Acharya and Akul Dhawan, were found dead under mysterious circumstances there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On