 US: Second Indian-American Purdue University student found dead in a week
US: Second Indian-American Purdue University student found dead in a week

US: Second Indian-American Purdue University student found dead in a week

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 07, 2024 10:33 AM IST

Purdue University student Sameer Kamath was discovered dead in nature preserve.

An Indian-American Purdue University student who was pursuing a doctorate in mechanical engineering was discovered dead in a nature preserve on Monday evening, the Warren County Coroner’s office reported.

Sameer Kamath pursuing doctorate in mechanical engineering at Purdue University(Warren County Coroner)
Sameer Kamath pursuing doctorate in mechanical engineering at Purdue University(Warren County Coroner)

The student, Sameer Kamath, 23, had completed his master’s degree in the same field from Purdue University in August 2023 and held a U.S. citizenship, the coroner’s office confirmed.

The body of Kamath was located around 5 p.m. Monday at the Crow’s Grove Nature Preserve, which is part of the Niches Land Trust at 3300 North Warren County Road 50 West, in Williamsport.

ALSO READ| Exclusive: US university shaken by 2 deaths in less than 2 years, students say it's ‘deeply unsettling’

Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett issued a news release on Tuesday afternoon with these details.

{This is a developing story, stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

