Exclusive: US university shaken by 2 deaths in less than 2 years, students say it's ‘deeply unsettling’

In less than two years, two student deaths have sent shockwaves across Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. The recent demise of Neel Acharya has put the focus back on the safety and security of students on campuses. Some even feel the management's attitude is adding to their uneasiness. Neel Acharya’s (L) body was discovered on the university campus, and Varun Manish Chheda (R) was killed in his Purdue University dorm room by his roommate (Neel Acharya/LinkedIn, Park Tudor School/Facebook)

Acharya, an Indian student who went missing days ago, was later found dead on the Purdue campus. An autopsy conducted on January 29 has revealed that there were no signs of trauma on his body, coroner Carrie Costello said. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

Back in 2022, an Indian-origin student studying at Purdue, Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was murdered by his 22-year-old Korean student Ji Min ‘Jimmy’ Sha. Sha, a junior cybersecurity major and international student, was arrested on murder charges. Chheda, studying data science at the university, succumbed to “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries.”

‘Such tragedies on our own campus are deeply unsettling’

In the aftermath of the two deaths, students of Purdue University have opened up about safety on campuses. “The news of the two deaths sent a wave of disbelief and concern among the Indian student community. Learning about such tragedies on our own campus is deeply unsettling,” a student of Purdue told Hindustan Times in an interview, on the condition of anonymity.

“Acharya’s death has definitely heightened my sense of concern about safety on campus. It makes me question the overall security measures and prompts us to consider what more can be done to ensure the well-being of students,” he added.

The student also stressed that these incidents do not necessarily mean Indian students in the US are more threatened than others. “The perception could be influenced by sampling bias, where the focus is on specific incidents involving Indian students, potentially overshadowing cases involving students from other backgrounds. It's crucial to consider a broader perspective and comprehensive data to accurately assess the safety concerns of all students, regardless of their nationality,” he said, adding that one concern as a student in the US “is the general lack of awareness about personal safety measures and the need for universities to enhance security protocols.”

He added that “there is also a need for universities to continually evaluate and enhance safety measures for all students, fostering an environment where everyone feels secure and supported.”

Koustuv Saha from the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University said, “My own experience at Purdue has been good, although I have heard from friends and family who have had bad experiences. These usually do not occur on campuses though.”

‘I don’t think they showed a lot of concern’

A student who wished to remain anonymous said he feels “uneasy” about the administration’s “attitude” after the deaths. “I don’t think they showed a lot of concern about the recent tragedy,” he said.

“It’s obvious for students in the US to feel unsafe,” he added. “The cost of freedom is not free. There are guns everywhere.”

Speaking of Chheda’s murder, the student said, “That may have been an isolated incident but personally, even I feel uncomfortable because my roommate is noisy and messy. I have to be strategic to have a polite conversation with him without triggering him.”

‘I would generally advise people to avoid travelling alone’

Speaking of security measures needed to stay safe, Saunok Chakrabarty from the Economics department said, “I don’t feel an increased concern about my safety in Purdue. But I would generally advise people to avoid travelling alone during the late hours of the night.”

The first student who spoke anonymously echoed Saunok's thoughts, saying, “Being aware of my surroundings, avoiding isolated areas during odd hours, and staying connected with friends are some of the measures I take"."

Meanwhile, Senior Director of Media and Public Relations at Purdue, Tim Doty, told Hindustan Times in an email, “Our university president held a moment of silence for Neel Acharya last Friday during a Board of Trustees meeting. Please note that the family is asking for privacy in this time.”

Acharya and Chheda are not the only Indian students to have died in the US. Among other recent incidents are the deaths of Akul Dhawan and Jaahnavi Kandula, and the brutal murder of Vivek Saini.