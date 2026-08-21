Milleridge Inn fire update: What happened at North Broadway, Jericho? Historic spot in flames again after 2014 closure

A fire was reported at the historic Milleridge Inn at 585 North Broadway, Jericho, in New York on August 20. Scanner reports indicated there was a blaze at the Long Island catering venue. A fire was reported at Milleridge Inn in Jericho, Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A person commented on the Long Island subreddit saying "There is currently a fire at the Milleradge inn. I'm listening to "Nassau County Fire - Battalion 7". A Facebook group reporting on Long Island fires also noted “Jericho (Nassau) - Building Fire. Milldridge Inn 585 N. Broadway.”

To this, a local group remarked “Sad, hope everyone got out safely! An historical house…”. Meanwhile, on X a person noted “Signal 10 Jericho FD. Milleridge inn, fire on #1 exposure.” They added that this was a commercial fire.

Also Read | Milwaukee fire update: What's burning in West Allis? Residents report explosion

No official statement from the fire department could be found about the Milleridge Inn blaze. A cause for the fire is not known either.

Milleridge Inn fire reports spark fears: Latest update Reports of the fire at Milleridge Inn sparked reactions on the local Reddit forum. “Crazy there could be a big fire right after we got hit with flash flooding. Must’ve been contained to inside,” one wrote.

Possibly that is why visuals of the fire have not been shared online.

Meanwhile, another remarked “Uh oh. I like right by there, hopefully there's not too much damage,” while yet another said “Still cooking.” Further a person added “All visible fire knocked down at 1006PM,” though there's been no confirmation of the same.

2014 Milleridge Inn fire that led to closure In 2014, the restaurant at the historic Milleridge Inn in Jericho closed after a fire destroyed the kitchen late at night. At the time, the fire was not believed to have been suspicious.

CBS News reported manager Bruce Davis say that the blaze was likely caused by a pan left on the stove. This had led the restaurant to close with a timeline of reopening in a few days.

“Everything was directed into the kitchen, so nothing of our 1672-built house fell down. All our banquet rooms are all intact,” he'd said at the time. A patron had lamented “We've been going here for years and years. Excellent place. Unfortunately, sometimes things happen.”