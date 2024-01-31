How did Neel Acharya die? No signs of trauma on Purdue University student's body, coroner says

The Tippecanoe County Coroner has said in a press release that no foul play is suspected in the death of Purdue University student Neel Acharya. An autopsy conducted on Monday, January 29, revealed that there were no signs of trauma on his body, coroner Carrie Costello said. The cause and manner of death are under investigation. Neel Acharya’s body was discovered on the university campus (Neel Acharya/LinkedIn)

Acharya’s body was found on the university’s campus after he went missing and his mother sought help on social media to locate him. Acharya was a double major in computer science and data science at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University. His LinkedIn profile says he finished his schooling in Pune before joining Purdue in 2022.

Interim CS head Chris Clifton informed students about Acharya’s death in an email written to the university's computer science department. "It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away. My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected," Clifton wrote. He described the students as a "driven individual and academically talented" and added that "it's a shock" and a "real loss to our community".

Clifton told The Purdue Exponent that an email from the Office of the Dean of Students was sent to him, confirming the student’s death. "A deceased person was found that matched Neel's description and had Neel's ID on (him)," he said.

Acharya’s friend and roommate Aryan Khanolkar remembered him as a "loving, charismatic soul, and will be cherished by all of us,” according to a report by NDTV.