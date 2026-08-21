Charter plane with 8 aboard crashes in US' Alaska, search and rescue mission underway
The plane had departed from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed while approaching Cape Newenham early on Thursday afternoon, an official said.
A charter plane carrying eight people crashed on Thursday near a remote radar site in western Alaska in the United States, according to a federal official.
Clint Johnson, the national transportation safety board's Alaska region chief, told news agency Associated Press that the aircraft had two pilots and six passengers on board. Details about their condition were not immediately available.
The plane had departed from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed while approaching Cape Newenham early on Thursday afternoon, Johnson said.
He said the details available so far were preliminary.
The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center said it began a search and rescue operation after receiving a report of an "aircraft incident" near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. It said further details would be shared when available and did not respond to questions.
Further details awaited.
5 Americans among 7 killed in Kenya crash
In a separate incident on Wednesday, a safari helicopter crashed in a remote area of northern Kenya, killing all seven people on board, including five Americans, local police and the US state department said.
Those killed included a Telemundo executive from the US-based Spanish-language network owned by NBCUniversal and the head of Ecuador's national intelligence service.
According to the Kenya civil aviation authority, the helicopter crashed at 9:13 am while travelling from the Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County. Six passengers and the pilot were on board. The aviation authority said an investigation into the crash was underway.
Local media reported that the helicopter went down in a rugged area in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe, a popular tourist destination in Kenya.
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