Who is Vivek Saini? Indian student who was brutally struck 50 times with hammer in American state Georgia

Although making it to the news on January 29 (IST), an unfortunate tragedy came face to face with Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student in US, more than a week ago. Having immigrated to the US two years ago, the young man from Haryana met with a horrifying end despite showing his kindness to the accused in this case. Vivek Saini, the 25-year-old student, who was killed by a drug addict in Lithonia city of Georgia on January 16.(HT_PRINT)

As the chilling video of the incident from a convenience store in Georgia's Lithonia City surfaced on Sunday, Saini's face was plastered all over the many news sources. But who was he? He was more than a victim. The young Indian man was working to build a fulfilling life, but the world had other merciless plans in store. Read on to find out more about him.

Who is Vivek Saini?

Two years ago Vivek Saini immigrated to the US in search for a decent job to support his family living in Haryana. Before arriving in the states, he had completed his Bachelor's in Computer Science from Chandigarh University. Thereafter, he came to the US to pursue his studies further and was enrolled for the Master's course in Business Administration at the Alabama University.

Recognized as an excellent student, he recently graduated and was working part-time at the Chevron Food Mart at Snapfinger and Cleveland Road in Lithonia, Georgia. Saini was a resident of Panchkula's Bhagwanpur village in Haryana, India. The MBA graduate student was supposed to leave for India to meet his family ten days later during his time off.

Vivek Saini's body was returned to India and the last rites have been performed. His grieving parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini, are coping with the profound loss.

American news sources started reporting on the Georgia convenience murder store on Sunday. The incident originally took place on January 16 when the Indian student denied a homeless man free food. The man in question, Julian Faulkner, was a 53-year-old drug addict who had been offered a shelter at the store few days ago by the employees.

Vivek Saini had offered him chips, water, coke and a jacket to beat the cold. However, when he asked him to vacate the premises, while leaving for home himself, the homeless man didn't respond in kind. He first struck Saini at the back of his head, and then continued to brutally hammer him nearly 50 times.

The 25-year-old died on the spot. Upon their arrival, the police discovered the accused standing over Saini's body with the weapon still in his hand.