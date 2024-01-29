3-year-old accidentally kills younger brother, parents face manslaughter charges

A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old brother last week, leading to fatal consequences. The parents are now facing serious charges. A 3-year-old accidentally shot his 2-year-old brother, leading to fatal consequences. Parents are now facing serious charges.

Loaded gun left unattended:

Local authorities revealed that the tragedy occurred because the parents left a loaded gun within reach of their 3-year-old. Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders emphasized that this could have been easily avoided.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Charges filed against parents:

The mother, Selena Farrell (23), is facing charges including second-degree manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and abandonment. The father, Tashaun Adams (21), is charged with second-degree manslaughter and hindering apprehension for helping Farrell hide.

A third person, Jeremiah Thomas (20), who was the parents' roommate, faces charges for hindering apprehension by assisting Farrell in hiding after the incident.

Untimely death on January 22:

The event took place on January 22, with officers responding to a call about a 2-year-old shot at a residence in Covington. Despite immediate aid, the child was pronounced dead at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Mother's flight and arrest:

Farrell fled the scene before the police arrived and was later found by U.S. Marshals in a hotel room on January 25. She explained that she left due to an arrest warrant, expressing a desire to attend her son's funeral.

Adams, during police questioning, mentioned that he and Farrell were in the living room when they heard a gunshot. He found their younger son injured and promptly called 911.

Revelation by the 3-year-old:

The 3-year-old, when questioned by police, revealed that he found "Daddy's gun in the drawer" while watching "Spider-Man" on TV. When asked who shot his younger brother, he replied with a heart-wrenching "me."

Parental negligence alleged:

Investigations point to the parents' failure to protect the toddler by leaving a loaded gun within reach. The criminal complaint suggests that the parents caused the 2-year-old's death due to their negligence.

Gun purchase and safety concerns:

Farrell admitted purchasing the gun before her felony conviction but gave it to Adams for protection. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of gun safety, especially when children are involved.