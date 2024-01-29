 3-year-old accidentally kills 2-year-old brother in US, parents face charges - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / 3-year-old accidentally kills younger brother, parents face manslaughter charges

3-year-old accidentally kills younger brother, parents face manslaughter charges

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 29, 2024 04:38 PM IST

A 3-year-old accidentally shot his 2-year-old brother, leading to fatal consequences. Parents are now facing serious charges.

A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old brother last week, leading to fatal consequences. The parents are now facing serious charges.

A 3-year-old accidentally shot his 2-year-old brother, leading to fatal consequences. Parents are now facing serious charges.
A 3-year-old accidentally shot his 2-year-old brother, leading to fatal consequences. Parents are now facing serious charges.

Loaded gun left unattended:

Local authorities revealed that the tragedy occurred because the parents left a loaded gun within reach of their 3-year-old. Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders emphasized that this could have been easily avoided.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Charges filed against parents:

The mother, Selena Farrell (23), is facing charges including second-degree manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and abandonment. The father, Tashaun Adams (21), is charged with second-degree manslaughter and hindering apprehension for helping Farrell hide.

A third person, Jeremiah Thomas (20), who was the parents' roommate, faces charges for hindering apprehension by assisting Farrell in hiding after the incident.

Untimely death on January 22:

The event took place on January 22, with officers responding to a call about a 2-year-old shot at a residence in Covington. Despite immediate aid, the child was pronounced dead at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Mother's flight and arrest:

Farrell fled the scene before the police arrived and was later found by U.S. Marshals in a hotel room on January 25. She explained that she left due to an arrest warrant, expressing a desire to attend her son's funeral.

Adams, during police questioning, mentioned that he and Farrell were in the living room when they heard a gunshot. He found their younger son injured and promptly called 911.

Also Read | Man shoots woman, 3 children & himself at Las Vegas apartment complex: Police

Revelation by the 3-year-old:

The 3-year-old, when questioned by police, revealed that he found "Daddy's gun in the drawer" while watching "Spider-Man" on TV. When asked who shot his younger brother, he replied with a heart-wrenching "me."

Parental negligence alleged:

Investigations point to the parents' failure to protect the toddler by leaving a loaded gun within reach. The criminal complaint suggests that the parents caused the 2-year-old's death due to their negligence.

Gun purchase and safety concerns:

Farrell admitted purchasing the gun before her felony conviction but gave it to Adams for protection. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of gun safety, especially when children are involved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On