Indian student in US beaten to death with hammer by homeless man, gut-wrenching video surfaces

A new tragic incident unfolded in Georgia on January 16, 2024. 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was beaten to death by a homeless drug addict. The gut-wrenching revelation comes up as even more upsetting because Saini had been helping the man for the last few days. The chilling visuals of the grisly event have surfaced on internet after being caught on camera. M9 News Channel delivered the news on Sunday. Vivek Saini, 25, was murdered by a homeless drug addict in one of Georgia's convenience stores. (X )

(Trigger warning: Upsetting mentions of murder ahead.)

The assailant has been identified as Julian Faulkner, who in a cold-blooded unravelling struck the part-time clerk at the convenience store. This incident took place at the Chevron Food Mart at Snapfinger and Cleveland Road (state Georgia's Lithonia City), where Faulkner hammered Saini to death after hitting him mercilessly for nearly 50 times.

Vivek Saini had been offering Faulkner help and shelter for the past couple days. Despite him going out of his way to express his kindness by giving Faulkner chips, coke, water and even a warm jacket to beat the cold, the accused dove to such an extreme response.

What led to the murder of the Indian student in US

On January 16, as Saini was leaving for home, he requested Faulkner to leave the premises for safety issues or face the police. Ultimately, the accused started swinging the hammer, which came down on Saini's head nearly 50 times.

Once the police arrived at the location, they found the homeless man standing over the young student's lifeless body.

More about Vivek Saini and his family

His devastated family in Haryana is still processing the tragedy. Saini's parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are heartbroken and coping with loss. They are unable to discuss the details of the incident at the moment.

The 25-year-old student had flown to the US two years ago after his B Tech. He had recently secured his Master's Business Administration

