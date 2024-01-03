Massachusetts: Indian-origin family's death mystery solved, husband shot dead his wife and daughter

Three days after three members of an Indian-origin family were found dead in their Dover mansion in Massachusetts, US their death mystery has been solved. Indian couple found dead in their Dover mansion in Massachusetts, US(X/@nikethehat, RickKamal)

Dead bodies of the Kamal family, Rakesh (57), Teena (54) and Arianna (18) and were discovered by a relative late Thursday at their lavish and festively decorated home on Wilson's Way. Now Norfolk District Attorney's Office has announced that Rakesh Kamal was found to have fatally shot his wife and daughter before killing himself.

How did Indian-origin family die in US?

The investigators have made initial conclusion of murder and suicide post preliminary results of autopsies conducted on the family members. The final autopsy report was expected to take several weeks to complete.

"There was no sign of any kind of a break in," he said, adding, "I’m led to believe that it's safe to tell you it's probably a domestic issue incident."

DA Office revealed that an unregistered gun found next to Rakesh Kamal had no license. The investigators are probing the murder weapon, which appears to be a .40-caliber Glock 22. How and where did Rakesh Kamal acquire the gun from is under investigation. The investigators are speaking to federal gun expert to analyse the weapon.

The reason behind Rakesh Kamal's alleged murder and suicide is yet not confirmed by the authorities. And, amidst the lack of official motive for the killings speculations are strong about domestic violence being the main intention.

"It’s such a tragedy and each time we hear about a homicide and a homicide followed by a suicide, our hearts just go out to this entire community and to all of their loved ones impacted,” said Hema Sarang-Sieminski, the deputy director of Jane Doe Inc., a group specializing in domestic abuse and safety for all.

"Around holidays certainly as families come together, tensions rise, there certainly can be these kinds of trends that we see," she says. "In Massachusetts there have been I believe now up to four homicides in the month of December related to domestic violence.”

Indian-Origin family's death in US: The Background

On December 29, 2023 the Indian-origin family was found dead in their luxurious mansion in Dover, Massachusetts. The local reports strongly indicate that it was a case of domestic violence. Dover police reached the residence after receiving a 7:24 p.m. 911 call from a family member who had stopped by to check on Kamals. They hadn't heard from the Kamals in one or two days.

On 30th December, the authorities revealed that Rakesh Kamal's 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, studied at the Middlebury College. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey identified the girl as a "sweet, smart, kind young woman who was just beginning to realize her full potential."

Arianna's mother, Teena, served as head of the upper school's parents association, and “was a committed and caring advocate for both parents and students at Milton.”

According to local media reports, Kamals don't have other members living in the region but they had relatives both in the area and abroad.