US billionaire Kyle Bass criticised for complaining about a $85 food bill received at a New York City hotel

US billionaire Kyle Bass, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Hayman Capital Management, was slammed on X after he complained about a $85 (approximately. ₹7,000) food bill he received in a New York City hotel. In his tweet, he mentioned how inflation has become terrible and also tagged US President Joe Biden, Secretary Janet Yellen and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in his post. After he shared the tweet, several netizens took to the comments section and criticised him. Snapshot of the bill that Kyle Bass received at a New York City hotel. (X/@KyleBass)

"Terrible inflation milestone reached- my first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel. After signing this bill, I have decided never again. #Biden #Inflation @SecYellen @federalreserve," wrote Bass in his tweet. (Also Read: Man calls Mukesh Ambani 'kaka,' billionaire's reaction is pure gold. Watch)

He also shared a picture of the bill. He ordered an orange juice, a diet coke, waffles and bacon in his room for breakfast. The total for this meal was $85.

Take a look at his post here:

Bass shared this post a few days ago on the microblogging platform. Since being posted, it has gained close to eight million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest in world. Check latest net worth)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "I generally enjoy reading your posts, but complaining about inflation when ordering breakfast at a New York City hotel is a little bit much. You knew going in that it was going to be at least twice as much as breakfast anywhere else, but you did it and added a Coke as well."

A second said, "Dude, it's room service in a Manhattan hotel. You know you're paying for the privilege of not going outside and finding a considerably less expensive food truck on the nearest corner. Elitist."

"You could have walked to McDonalds and paid $20-25 for the same breakfast. Life is full of choices. You chose poorly," commented a third.

A fourth added, "You order room service in an NYC hotel and it Biden’s fault that it’s expensive?"

A fifth shared, "Are you seriously complaining about a room service bill and crying about inflation? Room service has always cost absurd amounts of money compared to buying that same food elsewhere. It's like saying the cost of food in an airport costs more because of inflation."