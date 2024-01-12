Man calls Mukesh Ambani 'kaka,' billionaire's reaction is pure gold. Watch

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) attended Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 in Gandhinagar. As he entered the the event, a man called out to him and caught him off guard, resulting in a viral reaction from the billionaire. Mukesh Ambani entering a building at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. (X/@bijjuu11)

The video was shared on X by the user @bijjuu11. It shows Mukesh Ambani walking in a building when someone from the crowd shouts 'Mukesh kaka'. To this, he immediately turns around to see the person and flashes him a big smile. (Also Read: Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Mukesh Ambani lists RIL's ‘5 major commitments’ for state. These are…)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the caption of the post, @bijjuu11 wrote, "Someone called 'Mukesh Kaka' and a typical Gujarati always smiles."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on January 11. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has more than 12,000 views. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Vibrant Gujarat: Ambani says Reliance to help prepare for India’s Olympics bid)

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "Mukesh Ambani bahut acche insan hai bahut humble hai bahut sweet hai (Mukesh Ambani is a very nice person. He is very humble, very sweet."

A second commented, "Just our Gujju things."

"Oh my God, such a typical Gujju type smile there," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Such a lovely person."

Many others reacted to the clip using laughing emojis.