Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Mukesh Ambani lists RIL's ‘5 major commitments’ for state. These are…

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 10, 2024 11:35 AM IST

The 3-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 began on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday laid out the conglomerate's ‘five major commitments’ for Gujarat, announcing these during his address at the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 in Gandhinagar.

India's Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a business event to attract investments to the Gujarat state, in Gandhinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan.10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
India's Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a business event to attract investments to the Gujarat state, in Gandhinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan.10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

“Reliance has invested over 12 lakh crore in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one-third has been invested in Gujarat alone,” Ambani said.

The five commitments announced by Ambani are:

(1.) RIL will set up India's first carbon fiber facility in Hazira, making Gujarat a ‘pioneer in new materials and circular economy.’

(2.) To help the state meet 50% of its energy needs through renewable energy by 2030, the group has started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. The facility will be commissioned in the second half of the year.

(3.) Reliance Retail, RIL''s retail arm, will bring ‘quality products’ to the state and support its farmers.

(4.) Having completed the ‘fastest 5G rollout' anywhere in the world, RIL's ‘5G-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) revolutions' will create jobs in the state.

(5.) India will bid for the 2036 Olympics, and Reliance will make investments in Gujarat in this regard.

