Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi to launch 10th edition of global summit today; what to expect

Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 today, January 10.
Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujatat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, alongside several global leaders. United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also be in attendance of the event.
PM Modi embarked on his two-day visit to Gujarat on January 9 in Ahmedabad, where he met with several world leaders and CEOs of big firms, discussing developmental projects for Gujarat. Apart from the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show on January 10 evening.
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 is the 10th edition of the global summit, which was envisioned under the leadership of Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of the state. The 2021 edition of the global summit was cancelled by the government due to the restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The global summit will be held from January 10 to January 12 and the theme for this year is ‘Gateway to the Future’. Dozens of global companies and partner countries are participating in the summit this year.
- Jan 10, 2024 08:13 AM IST
Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Time, location of inauguration
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar on Wednesday, January 10. The inauguration is expected to take place at 10 am today.Jan 10, 2024 07:58 AM IST
Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: 20 years of global summit
The Vibrant Gujarat Summit was first conceptualized by Narendra Modi in 2023, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. The first ever summit was held in the Navatri season that year, with over 1000 delegates.Jan 10, 2024 07:40 AM IST
Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Adani, Ambani in spotlight
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will also feature industry leaders in India like Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group, Uday Kotak, and Sameer Nigam of PhonePay.Jan 10, 2024 07:27 AM IST
Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Who will attend the event?
The inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will be attended by PM Modi and Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel. Prime Ministers and CEOs from 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations will also be in attendance.
