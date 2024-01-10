Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi to launch 10th edition of global summit today; what to expect

Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujatat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, alongside several global leaders. United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also be in attendance of the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar (PTI)(PTI)

PM Modi embarked on his two-day visit to Gujarat on January 9 in Ahmedabad, where he met with several world leaders and CEOs of big firms, discussing developmental projects for Gujarat. Apart from the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show on January 10 evening.

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 is the 10th edition of the global summit, which was envisioned under the leadership of Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of the state. The 2021 edition of the global summit was cancelled by the government due to the restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The global summit will be held from January 10 to January 12 and the theme for this year is ‘Gateway to the Future’. Dozens of global companies and partner countries are participating in the summit this year.