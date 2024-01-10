Gautam Adani's big announcement for Gujarat: ‘Adani Group to invest… Even from space’

Multi-billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced an investment of over ₹2 lakh crore in Gujarat, largely in building a green energy park that would be visible even from space. Addressing the 10 edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, the Adani Group head said the investment will create 1 lakh jobs. India's Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani leaves after addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, (AP)

“Of the ₹55,000 crore committed at the last summit, Adani Group has already spent ₹50,000 crore,” Adani said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Adani said the apples-to-airport group is now building a green energy park in Kutch with a 30 gigawatt capacity spread over 25 square kilometres which would also be visible from space.

“Since 2014, India has achieved a 185 per cent growth in GDP and 165 per cent growth in per capita income which is unparalleled given the geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges,” Adani further said at the summit in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other industrialists including Mukesh Ambani of the Reliance Industries.

Reliance to set up carbon fibre facility in Gujarat

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Ambani said his company Reliance Industries will set up India's first and world-class carbon fibre facility in Hazira. Ambani added that Reliance was, is, and will always remain a Gujarati company.

"Reliance has invested over USD 150 billion (12 lakh crore) in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in last just 10 years. Of this, more than one third has been invested in Gujarat alone," Ambani said.

The Reliance head said the company will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth. “We will help Gujarat's target to meet half of its energy needs through renewables by 2030,” he said.

Reliance started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable the production of green products and materials that will make the state the leading exporter of such goods and the company is ready to roll this out in the second half of 2024 itself, he said.

Reliance Jio completed the fastest roll-out of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world.

(With inputs from PTI)