'Selfless service': BJP leaders hail Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure as education minister
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi .
Senior BJP leaders on Saturday praised outgoing education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting his role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and bringing structural changes to India's education system following his resignation.
This came after Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak.
Himanta Biswa Sarma praises Pradhan’s role
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards Pradhan, saying his efforts helped strengthen India’s education system and promote the country’s cultural identity.
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Sarma said Pradhan worked with a focus on "restoring the civilisational spirit of Bharat" and advancing the process of decolonising education. He also praised Pradhan’s commitment to implementing the NEP despite facing political challenges.
“His unwavering commitment to implementing the National Education Policy, despite the political challenges it entailed, will be remembered as one of his finest contributions to nation-building,” Sarma said.
Nitin Nabin calls resignation a reflection of integrity
BJP leader Nitin Nabin said Pradhan’s decision to step down demonstrated the values of accountability and dedication in public life.
He credited Pradhan with playing a key role in reshaping India’s education landscape through the implementation of NEP 2020 and other initiatives.
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“Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life,” Nabin said.
He added that the party continued to stand with Pradhan and extended his wishes for his future endeavours.
Amit Malviya highlights Pradhan’s education legacy
BJP leader Amit Malviya described Pradhan’s tenure as one of the most transformative periods for India’s education sector.
Malviya said Pradhan’s leadership focused on expanding institutions, improving inclusivity, embracing technology and strengthening India’s cultural roots in education.
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“His stewardship was marked by structural reforms, institutional expansion, greater inclusivity, technological modernisation and a renewed emphasis on India’s civilisational ethos,” Malviya said.
He added that Pradhan’s approach was aimed at creating an education ecosystem capable of meeting the needs of the 21st century while remaining connected to India’s heritage.
Manoj Tiwari's response
On Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told news agency PTI, "The Prime Minister himself has shown sensitivity, responsibility and accountability towards students. The way he is connecting with them is unprecedented. He is committed to protecting students' interests and will go to any extent for them. Every decision taken by the Prime Minister is welcome. The students' demands have been accepted, so the protest should now be withdrawn. Prime Minister's every word is firm and important, and students should respect the steps he is taking."
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