'Selfless service': BJP leaders hail Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure as education minister

Senior BJP leaders on Saturday praised outgoing education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting his role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and bringing structural changes to India's education system following his resignation. Dharmendra Pradhan officially resigns from his post as Education Minister. (ANI/File)

This came after Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak.

Himanta Biswa Sarma praises Pradhan’s role Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards Pradhan, saying his efforts helped strengthen India’s education system and promote the country’s cultural identity.

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Sarma said Pradhan worked with a focus on "restoring the civilisational spirit of Bharat" and advancing the process of decolonising education. He also praised Pradhan’s commitment to implementing the NEP despite facing political challenges.