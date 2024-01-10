Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani calls Reliance Gujarati firm, says most successful PM is...

Gandhi Nagar: Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said Reliance will always remain a Gujarati company. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat summit, the coastal state's flagship investment event, Asia's second richest person heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is the most successful prime minister of India ever. Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani speaks during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.(Reuters)

Both Modi and Ambani are native of Gujarat, one of the most prosperous states in India.

"I have come from the city of the Gateway of India to the gateway of modern India's growth - Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati...When foreigners think of a new India, they think of a new Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader, who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times - PM Modi, the most successful PM in India's history," he said.

Ambani said one-third of his company's 150 billion dollar investments in India took place in Gujarat.

"Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company...Reliance has invested over 150 billion dollars - ₹12 lakh crores - in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years, of which more than 1/3rd has been invested in Gujarat alone," he added.

Mukesh Ambani called the Vibrant Gujarat Summit the most prestigious investors' summit in the world.

Welcome to Gujarat and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit - the most prestigious investors summit in the world today. No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years and going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to PM Modi's vision and consistency," he added.

The summit was started by Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Ambani said no power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion-dollar economy. He said Gujarat's economy will be 3 trillion dollars.

"Today, and in today's India is the best time for young people to enter the economy to innovate and to provide ease of living and ease of earning to hundreds of millions of people. The coming generations will indeed be thankful to Prime Minister Modi for being both a nationalist and an internationalist. You have laid a solid foundation for 'Vikasit Bharat' - India as a fully Developed Nation in Amrit Kaal. No power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. And as I see Gujarat alone will become a 3-trillion dollar economy," Ambani said.

