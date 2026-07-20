2 minors among five held for burglaries in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Five people including two minors were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly trespassing into houses and stealing jewellery and valuables from locked houses in Greater Noida, police said, adding that jewellery worth ₹20 lakh was recovered from their possession. During investigation, it was revealed that the suspects used to conduct recce of locked houses in societies and burgle them. They carried weapons in case they were caught, the DCP said. (Representational image)

All five have been booked at Dadri and Beta 2 police stations, said officials.

According to police, the action followed four theft cases reported at the Dadri and Beta 2 police stations in the last one month in which the houses were burgled in Sectors XU-1, Omicron-2 in Dadri, and a society in Chi-5 sector.

“After back-to-back theft cases, a team was formed to trace the suspects,” said a police officer, adding that on Sunday, police were tipped off about their movement near the NSG Roundabout in Beta-2, Greater Noida.

“The team laid a trap and arrested the three suspects identified as a resident of 113; a resident of Dankaur; and a resident of Bulandshahr, all in their 30s, along with apprehending two minors aged 15 and 16. Gold ornaments worth ₹ 20 lakh, an illegal firearm, two knives, and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession,” said Ravi Shankar Nim, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects used to conduct recce of locked houses in societies and burgle them. They carried weapons in case they were caught,” the DCP added.

Police officials said that cases under sections 305(A) (theft) and 331(4) (house trespassing) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were registered against the suspects at the Dadri and the Beta-2 police stations, and further investigation is underway.