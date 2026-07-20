Hallelujah! The government says yes to sex ed

In a remarkable and welcome turn of events, the central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to introduce comprehensive sexuality education in schools and colleges following the recommendations of a 26-member national committee. Cover of a study on the conflict between the law and consensual teenage sex

Once the Supreme Court approves the recommendations, students from class six onward can expect “age-appropriate” lessons that include safety, body image, hygiene, “good touch/bad touch” and the idea of consent.

The push for sex ed—or to use its more proper name, comprehensive sexuality education—comes from the Supreme Court itself. It stems from an apparent disconnect between the law and teenage sexual behaviour. For teenagers sex is a “normal process of development”, as one study puts it. But, under the law, the age of consent is 18 and, so, sex with a girl below the age of 18, even if she initiates it, is deemed rape.

Very often it’s the parents of the girls who file rape complaints—sometimes after they find out she’s pregnant, or sometimes because they simply disapprove. A three-state study by the Enfold Proactive Health Trust found that 80.2% of ‘romantic’ cases were filed by parents or relatives after a girl had eloped or become pregnant.

It was one such case that a two-judge Supreme Court bench was hearing in 2024. In West Bengal, a 14-year-old girl had run off with a considerably older 25-year-old man. They subsequently got married and had a daughter. The girl’s mother filed a complaint and a district court sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

On appeal, the high court overturned that verdict but also decided to deliver a little homily on adolescent sexuality, advising girls to control their “sexual urges”. After the outrage that followed, the Supreme Court decided to intervene. It upheld the man’s conviction saying it could not break the law, but refused to sentence him.

In the slew of measures that followed, senior advocates Madhavi Divan and Liz Mathew who were amici curiae, or friends of the court, assisting it in the case suggested the need for a national sex education policy. It is on this recommendation that a committee was set up and a curriculum proposed.

Now that the central government has told the court that it is ready to introduce it, it’s up to the Supreme Court to green light it.