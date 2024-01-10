Vibrant Gujarat: Ambani says Reliance to help prepare for India’s Olympics bid

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement for India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics and said Reliance and Reliance Foundation will join forces in Gujarat in preparation for that. Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani. (AFP)

“...Reliance and Reliance Foundation will join forces with several other partners in Gujarat to improve education, sports, and skills infrastructure that will nurture the champions of tomorrow in various Olympic sports,” said Ambani on day one of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

He credited Modi for making Gujarat India’s growth engine. “Now as Prime Minister of India, your mission is – Duniya ke Vikas ke liye Bharat ka Vikas [India’s development for the world’s progress]. You [Modi] are working on the mantra of global good and making India the world’s growth engine. The story of your journey from Gujarat to the Global Stage in just two decades is nothing short of a modern epic.”

He said it was the best time for young people to enter the economy to innovate and provide ease of living and earning to hundreds of millions of people. “The coming generations will indeed be thankful to Prime Minister Modi for being both a nationalist and an internationalist. You have laid a solid foundation for ‘Vikasit Bharat’ ─ India as a fully Developed Nation in Amrit Kaal. No power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. “ He added Gujarat alone will become a 3-trillion dollar economy.

Ambani called the Vibrant Gujarat Summit the world’s most prestigious. “No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years — and going from strength to strength.” He called this a tribute to Modi’s vision and consistency. He said when foreigners think of New India, they think of New Gujarat and added this transformation happened because of Modi, who has emerged as the greatest global leader.

Ambani called Modi the most successful prime minister in India’s history. “When you [Modi] speak, the whole world not only listens but applauds you. My friends abroad ask me: What is the meaning of the slogan that millions of Indians are chanting: Modi hai to mumkin hai? I tell them: It means, India’s Prime Minister makes the impossible possible with his vision, determination, and execution! They agree...”

He said Reliance will always remain a Gujarati company and that each of its businesses is striving to fulfil the dreams of 70 million fellow Gujaratis. “Reliance has invested over $150 billion ( ₹12 lakh crore) in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one-third have been invested in Gujarat alone.”

He said Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat’s growth story with significant investments in the next 10 years. “Specifically, Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in Green Growth. We will help Gujarat’s target to meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by the year 2030. For this, we have started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable the production of green products and materials and will make Gujarat a leading exporter of Green Products. And we are ready to commission this in the second half of 2024.”

He added Reliance Jio completed the fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world. Ambani said Gujarat is fully 5G enabled – something that most of the world does not yet have. “This will make Gujarat a Global Leader in Digital Data Platforms and AI Adoption. 5G-enabled AI revolution will make Gujarat’s economy more productive, more efficient, and more globally competitive.”

He said this will generate millions of new employment opportunities and produce AI-enabled doctors, teachers, and farming, which will revolutionise healthcare, education, and agricultural productivity in Gujarat. “This will benefit every Gujarati in urban as well as rural areas, since to my mind AI also means an All Inclusive growth.”