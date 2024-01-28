Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest in world. Check latest net worth

Bernard Arnault, the founder, chairman and CEO of global luxury goods brand LVMH (Louis Vitton) has overtaken Elon Musk as the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes. Bernard Arnault (left) and Elon Musk (File Photo)

As per the magazine, the Arnault family's net worth soared to $207.8 billion on Friday, rising by $23.6 billion. Musk's fortune, on the other hand, stood at $204.5 billion, dropping by more than $18 billion.

On Sunday, the French tycoon and his family's wealth was at $207.6 billion, with Musk at $204.7 billion, the Forbes Real Time Billionaire List showed. Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg rounded off the top five.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on the other hand, shows that Musk, who owns companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), is still the richest person in the world, with a $199 billion wealth, followed by Jeff Bezos ($184 billion) and Arnault ($183 billion).

Top 10 wealthiest people in the world (as per Forbes):

Rank Name Net worth Country 1. Bernard Arnault and family $207.6 billion France 2. Elon Musk $204.7 billion United States 3. Jeff Bezos $181.3 billion United States 4. Larry Ellison $142.2 billion United States 5. Mark Zuckerberg $139.1 billion United States 6. Warren Buffett $127.2 billion United States 7. Larry Page $127.1 billion United States 8. Bill Gates $122.9 billion United States 9. Sergey Brin $121.7 billion United States 10. Steve Ballmer $118,8 billion United States 11. Mukesh Ambani $104.4 billion India 16. Gautam Adani $75.7 billion India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, the richest individual outside of the top 10, is also the wealthiest Asian, with his net worth coming at $104.4 billion. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, ranked 16, is the second-richest Asian, with a $75.7 billion fortune.