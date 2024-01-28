 Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest in world. Check latest net worth - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest in world. Check latest net worth

Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as richest in world. Check latest net worth

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 28, 2024 11:50 AM IST

On Sunday, the French tycoon and his family's wealth was at $207.6 billion, with Musk at $204.7 billion, the Forbes Real Time Billionaire List showed.

Bernard Arnault, the founder, chairman and CEO of global luxury goods brand LVMH (Louis Vitton) has overtaken Elon Musk as the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Bernard Arnault (left) and Elon Musk (File Photo)
As per the magazine, the Arnault family's net worth soared to $207.8 billion on Friday, rising by $23.6 billion. Musk's fortune, on the other hand, stood at $204.5 billion, dropping by more than $18 billion.

On Sunday, the French tycoon and his family's wealth was at $207.6 billion, with Musk at $204.7 billion, the Forbes Real Time Billionaire List showed. Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg rounded off the top five.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on the other hand, shows that Musk, who owns companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), is still the richest person in the world, with a $199 billion wealth, followed by Jeff Bezos ($184 billion) and Arnault ($183 billion).

Top 10 wealthiest people in the world (as per Forbes):

RankNameNet worthCountry
1.Bernard Arnault and family$207.6 billionFrance
2.Elon Musk$204.7 billionUnited States
3. Jeff Bezos$181.3 billionUnited States
4.Larry Ellison$142.2 billionUnited States
5. Mark Zuckerberg$139.1 billionUnited States
6.Warren Buffett$127.2 billionUnited States
7.Larry Page$127.1 billionUnited States
8.Bill Gates$122.9 billionUnited States
9.Sergey Brin$121.7 billionUnited States
10.Steve Ballmer$118,8 billionUnited States
11.Mukesh Ambani$104.4 billionIndia
16.Gautam Adani$75.7 billionIndia

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, the richest individual outside of the top 10, is also the wealthiest Asian, with his net worth coming at $104.4 billion. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, ranked 16, is the second-richest Asian, with a $75.7 billion fortune.

