Where is Riley Strain? All about 22-year-old student who went missing in Nashville after being kicked out of bar

A Missouri family is urging the public to help after their son, 22-year-old Riley Strain, disappeared in Nashville on Friday, March 8. Strain disappeared after being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge. He was in Music City for a fraternity conference with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers over the weekend. Where is Riley Strain? All about student, 22, who went missing in Nashville (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Facebook)

Strain’s friend alerted his family after discovering he was not at their hotel the next day. “It’s your worst nightmare, really,” Ryan Gilbert, Strain’s father, said, according to NewsNation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The disappearance of Riley Strain

Strain’s stepfather Chris Whiteid said that the bartender at Luke Bryan’s bar, 32 Bridge Food + Drink, cut off the University of Missouri student after he was overserved. As Strain was led out by the security team, his friend tried to leave with him too. However, he was not allowed to go at that time.

When the friend finally managed to leave, Strain had left. Another friend of Strain called him, and Strain told him on the phone that he was returning to his hotel room. Whiteid revealed that Strain’s phone was pinged 45 minutes later, and he was in the opposite direction of the hotel. No one has heard from him since.

About a couple of hours before disappearing, Strain called his mom, Michelle Whiteid, on Facetime. “He and his buddy were having a good time and he just wanted to show me that he was having a good time,” Michelle Whiteid told NewsNation’s Markie Martin on ‘Morning in America.’

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said they have checked both hospitals and jails but there were no signs of Strain.

Police release video

Police released a video on Tuesday, March 12, where Strain is seen in downtown Nashville the night he vanished. A second video captured by the Downtown Smoke & Vape Shop showed him appearing to stumble near Church Street the night of his disappearance.

The search for Strain is underway. According to TC Restaurant Group, operator and owner of Luke’s 32 Bridge, it is working closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage and anything else that may be of help. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return,” the group said, according to WSMV4.