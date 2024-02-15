Florida woman goes missing in Spain after sending ‘bizarre messages’ to loved ones about mystery man

A Florida woman has gone mysteriously missing in Spain. Ana Knezevich, a US citizen originally from Colombia, was in the middle of a bitter divorce at the time of her disappearance. Her loved ones have claimed they received some “bizarre messages” from her before she vanished. Ana Knezevich, a 40-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident, decided to travel to Europe amid a divorce with her Serbian husband (Asociacion SOS Desaparecidos)

Knezevich, a 40-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident, decided to travel to Europe amid a divorce with her Serbian husband. She had been staying in a rented apartment in Madrid in December, and frequently communicated with her friends.

Her friend Sanna Rameau told WSVN that Knezevich was last spotted by neighbours on February 2. Rameau did not get a reply to a text she sent her the day she vanished. However, the next day, Knezevich sent her a message saying she met a man on the street and the two had an instant “connection.”

Knezevich told Rameau that they were on the way to a country home two hours from Madrid, adding that her cell signal was poor. “I’ll call you when I get back,” she said.

Rameau, concerned about Knezevich’s safety, asked her to share the address of her destination. She also asked her if it was a good idea to travel with a man she had just met.

“We received very bizarre messages from her phone, I have to say from her phone because I don’t believe it was her sending it, that Saturday afternoon after she disappeared. That she had met a man on the street,” Rameau said

“She has not left on her own,” Rameau said. “She has been taken against her will and by who, I don’t know.”

Other family members have also claimed they received some odd messages in Spanish but that they do not believe it was Knezevich who sent them. Her relatives have contacted Spanish authorities, and the case is now being investigated.

Knezevich’s brother Felipe Henao spoke with Newsnation’s Chris Cuomo, saying, “I know they’re doing everything that they can. I wish there was more collaboration between the US and the Spanish law enforcement. This is an American citizen that is missing abroad. And I just want my sister back.”

Meanwhile, authorities have found surveillance footage from Knezevich’s building that shows a mystery man, wearing a black helmet, spraying paint over two cameras. “I’m living my worst nightmare. I’ve never felt this pain in my entire life because I don’t know what has happened to her, someone has hurt her and I don’t know why,” said Rameau.

Rameau later flew to Madrid to speak with Spanish authorities, and has urged American officials to help. “I just want her back. I want the American authorities to help. We have an American citizen that has disappeared abroad and no one in America is doing anything about it,” she said.