Trump breaks silence on hush money trial guilty verdict, says he's ‘okay’ with jail time, house arrest

Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records before a Manhattan jury Thursday. Days after the historic verdict, the former US president opened up on potential jail time or house arrest. “I'm okay with it,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News that aired Sunday. He further claimed that his sentencing would be a “breaking point” for the public. Donald Trump says he is 'okay' with either jail time or house arrest following his guilty verdict in the historic hush money trial(REUTERS)

Trump breaks silence on his historic conviction in hush money trial

The jury reached the verdict in the hush money trial after nearly nine and half hours of deliberations, which began Wednesday. Following the verdict, Trump fumed to reporters, “This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.” However, the presumptive GOP nominee appeared calmer during his Sunday interview.

When asked about his potential punishments, Trump said, “I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’ I said: You don’t beg for anything.” However, he claimed that his sentencing may be hard on the public.

“I don’t think the public would stand it. I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump said, adding, “I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

Following the verdict last week, Judge Juan Merchan set Trump’s sentencing for 10 a.m. ET on July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention. The GOP frontrunner could be sentenced to probation or up to 4 years in state prison on each count, with a maximum of 20 years.

Trump went on to say, “I’m fighting for the Constitution.” However, he revealed that the verdict had been “tougher” on his family, especially his wife, Melania. “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. I mean, she’s fine. But it’s … you know, she has to read all this crap,” he said.