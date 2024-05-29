Robert De Niro heckled by pro-Trump protesters outside Manhattan courtroom, actor calls them ‘gangsters’: Watch

A news conference was held by Joe Biden’s campaign outside the Manhattan courtroom where former president Donald Trump is on trial. At the conference, actor Robert De Niro warned people about the dangers of re-electing Trump. But on the way back to his car after the conference, De Niro clashed with pro-Trump protesters. Robert De Niro heckled by pro-Trump protesters outside Manhattan courtroom, actor calls them gangsters (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

The protesters screamed that De Niro was a “wannabe,” "paid sell-out" to the Democratic National Committee, a "nobody" and a "little punk" whose "movies suck."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"You're not going to intimidate," De Niro responded. "That's what Trump does. ... We are going to fight back. We're trying to be gentlemen in this world, the Democrats. You are gangsters. You are gangsters!"

When one protester yelled, "You're washed up,” De Niro shot back, "F--- you.”

What did Robert De Niro say at the conference?

At the conference, De Niro slammed the former president as someone who can “destroy the world.” "The Twin Towers fell just over here, just over there. This part of the city was like a ghost town, but we vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life. ... I love this city. I don't want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world," De Niro said.

"I don't mean to scare you. No, no, wait — maybe I do mean to scare you," De Niro added. "If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections — forget about it. That's over; that's done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave."

‘The best that Biden can do is roll out a washed-up actor’

Later, the Trump campaign also held a news conference where the Biden campaign's enlistment of De Niro was mocked. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt blasted "elitist out-of-touch Hollywood actors like Robert De Niro who have no idea the real problems that people in this city and across this country are facing."

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said, "The best that Biden can do is roll out a washed-up actor.”