Biden campaign's job posting for ‘meme manager’ triggers hilarious memes and jokes on Internet

Ahead of the US presidential elections, Joe Biden's re-election campaign announced a job opening for "Content and Meme Pages Partner Manager" on Daybook. The Biden campaign's job posting on Daybook for 'Partner Manager, Content and Meme Pages' stated, "The Biden for President (BFP) campaign is looking for a Partner Manager to join the Digital Partnerships team."(AFP)

The full-time job opportunity in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the Washington Times is an attempt by 81-year-oldBiden, who is the likely Democratic nominee and the oldest presidential contender in American history, to better connect with youngsters.

Biden's team to hire meme manager

In this position, the meme manager will manage day-to-day activities for engaging the internet's most popular content and meme pages. The ideal applicant for this position should be enthusiastic about delivering political content to voters and should posses strong interest in politics.

The selected candidate's key tasks would involve cultivating and managing relationships with "top digital media companies, podcasters, and meme pages."

Why does Biden campaign want to hire meme manager?

CNN polls conducted in April showed GOP leader Donald Trump leading among young voters aged between 18 and 34 by 11 points in a potential rematch, despite the fact that youngsters tend to support Democratic. However, it appears that Biden is losing out on the support of youngsters in response to Israel's ongoing war on Hamas.

Another reason of fall in Biden's popularity among the young voters is the TikTok ban bill, which was signed into law by Biden in April. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in February, one-third of all adults in the United States use the app, which is especially popular among those aged between the ages of 18 and 34.

Memes have had a major effect on the popularity of political personalities, to the point where the Biden campaign has used the 'Dark Brandon' meme, which depicts an alternative version of the incumbent president with laser eyes, as the profile photo for the Biden-Harris HQ page on X , formerly Twitter.

Internet flooded by memes as Biden campaign seeks meme manager

Reacting to the announcement one of the X users wrote: "Biden campaign's new meme manager swearing he'll have his team produce quality memes".

“Young people: stop funding all these wars and killing civilians. Biden-Harris: we need a meme manager,” another wrote.

"Biden checking in on the meme team," a third user chimed in.