Miffed Donald Trump blasts 'feeble' Biden for putting out ‘Fake Story’ about his mid-speech freeze

After facing severe criticism from incumbent president Joe Biden and his re-election campaign for freezing up during his National Rifle Association (NRA) speech, Donald Trump hit back at his Democrat rival, claiming that the pause was a “made-up Biden campaign story.” During his speech in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Trump addressed hundreds of supporters. (AP)

During his speech in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Trump addressed hundreds of supporters. The GOP leader drew the attention of the Biden campaign and media with an extended pause during the QAnon trance portion of his speech, which critics described as "freezing" or "glitching."

The Biden-Harris team posted footage of Trump's appearance on X, during which he did not speak for around 35 seconds while music played. The tweet slammed him for playing "QAnon music during his bizarre slur-filled NRA speech". Later, the Biden's Wins account accused Trump of being "unfit for office" and "senile", stating that he "just glitched out and froze at his rally tonight".

While his podium wobbled due to improper installation, Biden team mocked him for nearly falling down onstage.

Reacting to the Biden's Wins video, one X user wrote: “He does that nearly every speech now”.

“Looks like his teleprompter stopped working. He needs it so he knows what to say,” a second user chimed in.

In another incident, Trump experienced an embarrassing onstage situation during a campaign rally in Minnesota, where the platform he was using titled.

Miffed with the mishap, Trump criticised the event organisers for putting up what appeared to be a faulty setup. Calling the stage "worst platform", Trump asked, “who put this stage up?”“The freaking place is falling down,” he added.

“I notice, it keeps tilting further left—like too many other things. What a crappy contractor this was,” Trump said, prompting roars of laughter.

The Biden-Harris HQ later shared the clip of the mishap on X and captioned with a statement that mocked the former president.

“A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant, calling his event workers ‘crappy’," it wrote.

Trump claims ‘it is a MADE UP Biden Campaign story’

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the former President stated that 30-60 second silences are common during his speeches with music playing.

He further blasted 81-year-old Biden over his mental acuity and stamina, stating "Donald Trump doesn't freeze" and that Biden "can rarely find his way off stage without help."

Trump claimed that the podium was defective and that he prevented it from tumbling by using his “good reflexes and strength.”

“It is a MADE UP Biden Campaign story, put out in a dying Newspaper that I never heard of, and every Reporter knows it, including the large group that was there….,” he wrote.

Clapping back at the critics who insulted him over unsteady podium, Trump said it was an example of his “good reflexes and strength” that Biden “does not possess”.

“Check out the clip! Crooked Joe is a completely incompetent and corrupt person, even when it comes to putting out a fake story like this,” he said in another Truth Social post.

In a statement to Mediaite, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said that the freezing was “deliberate”.

“It was clearly a strong dramatic effect, which has occurred previously because when any American reflects upon the disastrous Biden presidency, they can't help but be concerned about the direction of the country,” Chug stated.

Addressing the crowd in Texas, Trump referred to gun owners as a "rebellious bunch" who avoid voting during elections. He further stated that they should be "rebellious and vote this time."