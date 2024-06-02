 Lara Trump slams Larry Hogan for urging Americans to ‘respect’ hush money verdict, ‘It's ridiculous’ - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
Lara Trump slams Larry Hogan for urging Americans to ‘respect’ hush money verdict, ‘It's ridiculous’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 02, 2024 11:38 PM IST

“He doesn’t deserve the respect of anyone in the Republican Party at this point, and quite frankly, anybody in America, if that’s the way you feel,” Lara said

RNC co-chair Lara Trump has criticised Maryland GOP Senate candidate Larry Hogan's stance on the hush money trial verdict. Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records before a Manhattan jury Thursday. After Hogan urged US citizens to “respect” the former president's conviction, Trump's daughter-in-law called his comments “ridiculous.”

Lara Trump slammed Larry Hogan for urging Americans to 'respect' Trump's hush money trial verdict(Getty Images via AFP)
Lara Trump brutally slams Larry Hogan

While speaking with CNN's Kaise Hunt on State of the Union, the 41-year-old expressed her discontentment with Hogan's comments, saying that he “should have thought long and hard” about his choice of words. “I’ll tell you one thing, I don’t support what he just said there. I think it’s ridiculous,” she said.

“He doesn’t deserve the respect of anyone in the Republican Party at this point, and quite frankly, anybody in America, if that’s the way you feel. That’s very upsetting to hear that,” Lara added.

Hogan released a statement last week following the historic NYC civil fraud trial's verdict, in which he said, “At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law.” The 68-year-old Republican served as the Maryland governor from 2015 to 2023.

While Lara remained tight-lipped on whether the RNC would withhold money from Hogan's campaign, she reiterated her opinion, calling his statement “ridiculous.” “I’ll get back to you on all the specifics monetarily. But what I can tell you is that, as the Republican Party co-chair, I think he should never have said something like that,” she said.

The jury reached the verdict Thursday, after nine and half hours of deliberations, which started on Wednesday. The presumptive GOP nominee's sentencing has been set for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention. After being found guilty, Trump told reporters, “This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.”

