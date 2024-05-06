Lara Trump sparks fury after sharing RNC's plans to prevent Nevada from counting mail-in ballots

RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump came under fire on social media for boasting about a Republican lawsuit to block counting of mail ballots received after Election Day in Nevada that could disenfranchise large numbers of voters. Appearing to Fox News on Sunday, Lara Trump told host Maria: “You cannot have ballots counted, Maria, after elections are over.”(AFP)

Appearing to Fox News on Sunday, Lara told host Maria: “You cannot have ballots counted, Maria, after elections are over.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“And right now, that is one of the many lawsuits we have out across this country to ensure that just that happens, that we have a free, fair and transparent election," the daughter-in-law of former US President Donald Trump continued.

Stressing that "we have to have our eyes on everything", she said: “So, in Nevada...we are saying we want on Election Day to be the last day that mail-in ballots can be counted.”

The RNC's lawsuit in Nevada does not aim to stop counting ballots after Election Day, but rather to bar considering any mail-in ballots received after that date, regardless of whether they were received on time.

According to the state law passed by Democrats in 2021, ballots received up to four days after elections will be tallied if they are postmarked before the conclusion of the day on Election Day.

Also Read: ‘Trump diapers’ saga revealed as Lincoln Project launches scathing ad to show his ‘weakness’ to top donors

However, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley claimed that the deadline breaks federal law and compromises election integrity, according to AP.

Not just Whatley, even Donald Trump, have argued against counting ballots beyond Election Day. In 2020, he infamously requested the states to "STOP THE COUNT!" as poll workers struggled for days to count a record-breaking number of absentee ballots after millions of Americans decided to cast ballots by mail due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lara Trump faces rebuke over her remarks on Fox News

Meanwhile, critics on X, formerly Twitter, started slamming Lara over her claims, with some saying that Republicans don't vote to count people's vote.

"These people are clowns, every state counts votes after Election Day," one X user wrote.

"This entire segment is a mess. Here is what you need to know. Republicans are in court trying to make it harder to vote and easier to cheat. My legal team is fighting back," a second user added.

A third chimed in, “Yeah that's not how it works. Each state runs their elections, it's up to state law. That's in the Constitution.”

"These are immensely stupid people. If the Military and Veterans Service Organizations are doing their jobs they will sue Trump and the RNC for disenfranchising military voters who vote by absentee ballot from overseas and across the country...by law," another added.