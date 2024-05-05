‘Trump diapers’ saga revealed as Lincoln Project launches scathing ad to show his ‘weakness’ to top donors

As presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has been putting all efforts to woo voters ahead of the November elections, his fans and supporters have started entering his rallies wearing nappies with a tagline: ‘Real Men Wear Diapers’. Launching a scathing ad to target Trump, Lincoln Project released a new ad on May 4 on YouTube, highlighting how the ex-president falls asleep inside the courtroom and benefits from ‘Trump diapers’ as the ad claims he poops in his pants.(X)

This comes after Trump's former lawyer targeted him by posting on X:"Hey Von ShitzInPantz…your attacks of me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defence."

"Oh… Von ShitzInPantz. Keep whining, crying and violating the gag order you petulant defendant!" he tweeted a few days later.



During Trump's hush money trial this week, the prosecution accused him of violating a gag order related to the case. The judge also levied a fine of $9,000 on him for violating the order.

Todd Blanche, Trump's defence lawyer, claimed that his client had been attacked by both the media as well as Cohen.

The attorney also linked to President Joe Biden's remarks about Trump facing "stormy weather".

Trump's supporters hit back at Cohen

In a bid to give a stern reply to Cohen, one of Trump's supporters was captured wearing what seemed like a diaper and a T-shirt printed with "Diapers over Dems". Some other T-shirts have a "Real Men Wear Diapers" slogan written on them.

Lincoln Project's ‘Trump diapers’ ad takes aim at Donald Trump

The ad describes ‘Trump diapers’ as the perfect accessory when a person has to “spend hours in a freezing courtroom when the judge won’t let you use the restroom every time they scare the shit out of you.”

The ad begins with, “Has this ever happened to you? You're sitting in court again, under pressure and stress, and then a warm feeling comes over you. Uncomfortably warm. Uh-oh. It's pressure all right. Down there. That's when you need Trump Diapers, the elite adults incontinence product for owning Libs on the go while you go.”

Stressing that ‘Trump Diapers’ contain a comforting patent-pending fiber, the ad continues, “With Trump Diapers, you can sit all day in luxurious comfort, whether you're busy ending democracy or just rage-posting on social media without consequence. Trump Diapers let you spread Russian propaganda all day in dry comfort.”

Targetting Trump for inciting Jan. 6 attack, the ad concludes saying, “And Trump Diapers make insurrection easy. You'll never need to poop in the Capitol again. Trump Diapers, for when you're losing your shit in more ways than one.”

Talking about the ad, Rick Wilson, Lincoln Project co-founder, told Florida Politics that "Trump will hate that this commercial is going to be seen by all his top donors this weekend as they do Apprentice-style tryouts with potential Vice Presidential picks."

"When his donors see this ad, they will see him for what he is: weak and feeble," he added.

Netizens reacts to Lincoln Project's ‘Trump diapers’ ad

It seems that the ad doesn't sit well with netizens, with one X user commenting, “Delete your account”.

“Project Lincoln gets more childish as they get more desperate. Make no mistake, patriots. We are winning,” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, a third user added, “And yet he is the best candidate for the presidency.”