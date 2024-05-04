Elon Musk comes to Trump's defence after Robert De Niro compares ex-President to Hitler, calls him ‘monster’

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro leaves no stone unturned when it comes to targeting ex-US President Donald Trump. In a recent interview with MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, he said, “I’m tired of calling him names…He is really, genuinely a sick person.” Robert De Niro declared that he would vote for incumbent Joe Biden, adding that first, "we don’t have a choice" and “he’s a good guy", who is "trying to do the right thing."(AP )

He even warned Trump's supporters against voting for the GOP leader, asserting that they “don't understand how dangerous it will be: if he comes back to power.” According to him, Trump's second term would be “chaos beyond our imagination” as “the guy’s a monster”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The actor then went on to compare Trump with Hitler as he said: "And, historically, from what I see, in Nazi Germany they had it with Hitler. They don’t take him seriously. Looks like a clown. Acts like a clown. Mussolini, same thing. These guys, I don’t know why, they look like clowns. Somehow people, that element of society, identifies with them.”

On being asked if he would ever be interested in playing Trump onscreen, De Niro quickly responded, “Never. There’s nothing about him — there’s not one redeeming thing in him that I can see.”

Also Read: Donald Trump offered to sell Truth Social to Elon Musk: ‘Talks failed but…’

The actor further declared that he would vote for incumbent Joe Biden, adding that first, "we don’t have a choice" and “he’s a good guy", who is "trying to do the right thing."

He even advised Biden and his campaign to "go after" Trump. “Figuratively, punch him in the face. Go at him. A bully you punch in the face. Trouble with Trump is he’s not just a bully, he’s a stupid bully.”

Elon Musk comes out in support of Trump

As soon as netizens started reacting to the MSNBC interview of De Niro, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a stern reply to the actor while reminding him that Trump administration policies “bore no resemblance to those of Hitler”.

“Well, Trump was actually already president for 4 years and his policies bore no resemblance to those of Hitler, so this makes no sense,” he wrote on X.

The billionaire further reminded De Niro that Trump brought some peace in the Middle East with Abraham Accords.

“In fact, with the Abraham Accords, he made some progress towards peace in the Middle East, which was definitely not high on Hitler’s agenda.”

Reacting to Musk's post, one of the X users wrote: “Robert De Niro just got his hat handed to him in a classy way by Elon Musk”.

“Robert De Niro reminds me of my father. My father was an opinionated bigot. #Trump2024,” a second user commented, while a third user wondered, “Is Elon Musk leaning towards MAGA?”

Musk seems to be leaning toward Trump as the US presidential election approaches. In March, Musk cleared that he was not donating cash to any candidate, after his meeting with the former President.

“I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast," Musk said in a tweet.