Tesla layoffs: Indian-origin woman laid off by Elon Musk says it's a ‘significant transition’

An Indian-origin woman was among those laid off by Elon Musk in the latest round of job cuts at the electric vehicles (EV) maker. Tesla layoffs: CEO Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly 500 employees who work in the Supercharger group. (Reuters)

The engineer, who joined Tesla less than a year ago, took to LinkedIn to announce the update, adding that 75 per cent of her team was impacted by the layoffs.

"Yesterday marked a significant transition for me as part of the Tesla family. It's with a heavy heart that I share the news of the recent layoffs, impacting 75% of our team, including myself," she wrote in a post.

She shared the details of her contributions and responsibilities at the company during her brief stint

"The experience has been nothing short of inspiring, filled with challenges that pushed me to grow both personally and professionally," she said. She expressed gratitude for her learnings at Tesla and the chance to make strong professional connections.

She also reached out to her network on LinkedIn to seek new job opportunities.

"Let's stay connected as we navigate the road ahead, continuing to inspire and support each other along the way," the engineer told her Tesla colleagues.

Tesla lays off 2 senior executives

Tesla reportedly plans to lay off nearly 500 employees who work in the Supercharger group amid falling sales and an intensifying price war. It sacked two senior senior executives - Rebecca Tinucci and Daniel Ho, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing Elon Musk's email to senior managers.

While Tinucci was the senior director of the electric vehicle maker's Supercharger business, Ho was the head of Tesla's new vehicles program.

Tesla's public policy team, which was led by former executive Rohan Patel, will also be dissolved, the report said.

"Hopefully these actions are making it clear that we need to be absolutely hard core about headcount and cost reduction," Musk wrote in the email, the report said. "While some on exec staff are taking this seriously, most are not yet doing so."

Tesla's quarterly revenue fell for the first time since 2020, the company reported last week.