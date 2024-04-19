Indian woman faces sudden job loss due to Tesla layoffs in US: ‘It's disheartening and distressing’

An Indian woman took to LinkedIn to share about her sudden layoff by Tesla. She penned a note about her journey in the company, calling this sudden change in job status “disheartening and distressing”. She also urged others to help her find leads for her next employment. The Indian woman affected by Tesla layoffs started her journey in the company as an intern. (Unsplash/Michael Förtsch)

“I could never have imagined that I would be typing this message. It's truly unfortunate that I am among the 10% of Tesla employees who were laid off today. The sudden logging out from all business platforms yesterday heightened my unease, and this was confirmed this morning,” she wrote as a part of her post.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Take a look at the entire LinkedIn share:

An Indian woman's LinkedIn post on Tesla layoffs in the US. (Screengrab)

The post has collected nearly 3,000 reactions since being shared two days ago. It has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did LinkedIn users say about this ex-Tesla employee’s share?

“Commenting for better reach. Please do not get disheartened. I know that you are a highly talented and self-motivated person. These are definitely challenging times, and I am 100% sure that you will emerge victorious out of this to post a message very soon here on LinkedIn about the story of your triumphant journey out of this mess and distress. Wishing you all success,” wrote a LinkedIn user.

“Commenting for reach, I feel for all visa holders dealing with this (even while I myself am looking for work). Having that additional burden must be terrible. Feel free to connect, and if I have contacts at any company you want to apply for, let me know,” added another.

“I personally feel sad to hear this from you. I can understand how tough it is for an international student to study, work in another country, and manage all expenses! I understand your situation. You will find a better workplace based on your merit and hard work. God has surely planned a better option for you! Do not worry!” joined a third.

About Tesla layoffs:

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, issued an internal notice to the employees about laying off 10% of the workforce globally to revamp the organisational structure and cut costs due to decreasing sales of cars.

"There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative, and hungry for the next growth phase cycle," Musk wrote in his memo to the staff.