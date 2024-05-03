Trump mocked for making major blunder as he delivers pizzas to New York firefighters: ‘This is embarrassing’

After spending a day in court for a hush money trial, Queens native Donald Trump was greeted with cheers as he delivered some pizzas to New York City firefighters on Thursday. Trump delivered pizza to a firehouse after a court appearance in his hush money trial, which started with a hearing where prosecutors argued that Judge Juan Merchan should find Trump in criminal contempt again for violating a gag order. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

The former president arrived at Midtown with two Xeno’s Pizza boxes in hand after his campaign distributed 10 boxes of different pizzas to the hungry first responders.

Trump met with the firefighters and posed for photos during his 10 minute stop. The presumptive Republican nominee for president also signed a daybook and wrote: “I love you all – special people.”

Here's what went wrong in Trump's case

While firefighters described Trump as “a nice guy” and “very personable”, the GOP leader came under fire for referring to “FDNY” as “NYFD”.

Trump received a fact-check after he botched the Fire Department of New York's acronym in social media posts on Thursday.

“A true honor to visit the NYFD this evening in Manhattan...,” wrote Trump while sharing a video of his meeting with "FDNY" workers on Truth Social Platform.

Trump complimented the FDNY for being "so respectful", but in a different post that showed him signing a book at the Midtown firehouse, which is situated closer to Trump Tower, he once again referred to the FDNY as the "NYFD."

It is not just Trump who has used the "NYFD" acronym, his son, Eric Trump, committed the same blunder in 2018 while thanking the "amazing men and women of the NYFD” for dousing the massive blaze that broke out in a residential flat in Trump Tower.

Trump faces backlash: ‘Guy loves the firemen so much’

Former president Trump, who allegedly once promised “food for everyone” after departing a Miami eatery, was mockingly dubbed as a "real NYC 'Man of the People'" over wrong acronym.

Taking a dig at Trump, Editor-in-Chief of MeidasTouch.com Ron Filipkowski wrote on X: "The real NYC ‘Man of the People’ doesn’t know it’s FDNY despite spending his entire life in the city."

"I'm not from NYC like Trump, but I always thought it was FDNY," he said in another post.

Responding to Filipkowski's post, one X user wrote: “At the same time NYC firefighters were putting out the flames of the WTC, Donald Trump was on TV bragging that his building was now the highest in Manhattan. He doesn’t give a rip about them. I don’t understand why all these people he insults love him so much. A bizarre cult.”

"Don’t worry. He’ll make up some reason why to him it’s always NYFD," another user quipped.

"Guy loves the firemen so much, he gets the agency acronym wrong. Amazing," third user wrote, while the fourth added, “It IS FDNY! For a man born and raised in NYC, that is embarrassing!”