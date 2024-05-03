Trump hush money trial: Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer recounts 2016 Election Day, ‘What have we done?’

Keith Davidson, who represented Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, was back on the stand on Thursday in the hush money trial against Donald Trump. Continuing his testimony, the LA-based lawyer recounted the 2016 Election Day under questioning by prosecutor Joshua Steinglass. Davidson detailed the hush money settlement for Daniels in talks with Michael Cohen, revealing how Daniels agreed to stay tight-lipped in exchange for $130,000. Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer took the stand again in the hush money criminal trial against Donald Trump(AP)

Stormy Daniel's former lawyer takes the stand in hush money trial

At the time of prosecution, Davidson testified about losing trust in Cohen after “delays in funding” following the agreement with Daniels. He revealed how the deal included a penalty of $1 million should there be a breach. It was also revealed that both Daniels and Trump's pseudonyms were used in the confidential agreement. However, the ex-president never signed the paperwork, per CBS News.

Davidson then went on to describe the events shortly before and after November 18, 2016, when Trump clinched his Presidential victory. Jurors saw a screengrab of texts between Davidson and Dylan Howard, the editor of the National Enquirer, where the former wrote, “What have we done?” while Howard replied with “Oh my God.”

“This was sort of gallows humour. There was an understanding that our activities in some way may have assisted the presidential campaign of Donald Trump,” Davidson testified. He further noted how Cohen, who was “despondent” and “depressed” in the days following the election, called him frequently.

“It was a long call, and he had told me he was depressed and despondent and said that I — and he used very colourful language about that stage in his life,” Davidson recalled. He further explained that Cohen admitted Trump never paid him and that he was never going to get reimbursed for his $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels.

When Steinglass asked him if he could quote the “colourful language” used by Cohen, Davidson said, “He said something to the effect of, 'Jesus Christ, can you f**king believe I'm not going to Washington, after everything I've done for that f**king guy?'” “I can't believe I'm not going to Washington. I've saved that guy's ass so many times, you don't even know,” he added.