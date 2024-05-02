Donald Trump opens up about his plans if he loses 2024 White House race to Biden: 'If we don't win…'

While 2024 US presidential elections will most likely witness a potential rematch between incumbent Joe Biden and GOP leader Donald Trump, the former President has revealed his plans in case he loses the White House race to the Democrat. On being asked if Biden defeats him a second straight time in November, Trump said: “If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that. If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”(REUTERS)

After addressing a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, amidst his ongoing hush money trial, Trump spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about concerns over the election's integrity.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Notably, the GOP leader campaigned in Wisconsin on a day off from his hush-money trial.

On being asked if Biden defeats him a second straight time in November, Trump said: “If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that. If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

Trump's remarks hinted that he will contest any outcome in which he is not the winner. His comments resembled his denial of the 2020 election claims, which he made in order to challenge Biden. On January 6, a crowd stormed the Capitol in protest of the election's certification, sparked by allegations of electoral fraud.

“If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore,” the ex-US president warned the crowd on January 6.

Also Read: Donald Trump allowed to attend Barron's graduation after 'whining' about missing Melania's birthday

Trump repeats a lie about winning Wisconsin in 2020

During his Wednesday interview, Trump reiterated a lie, claiming that he had actually won Wisconsin in 2020.

Trump said, “If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin,” adding that “It also showed I won the election in other locations.”

In 2020, Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by a narrow margin, receiving 1,630,866 votes to his 1,610,184. However, Trump emerged victorious in the 2016 elections.

Earlier this week, Trump also appeared in an interview with Time magazine and asserted that if he wins the presidential race, there won't be any political violence, but “if we don't win, you know, it depends.”

A look at Trump rallies amid break from hush money trial

Trump blasted Biden, the presiding judges, and the criminal and civil cases against him during his rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan.

These were the former president's first campaign rallies since the start of the hush money trial in New York.

He is charged with 34 counts of fabricating business documents to conceal hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about Trump's extra-marital affair with her.