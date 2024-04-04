Trump leads Biden in six swing states amid stiff presidential battle, poll finds

According to a recent poll by the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump has a lead over Joe Biden in six of the seven swing states. The survey, released Wednesday, found that the presumptive GOP nominee had a lead of between 2 and 8 percentage points among voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. Donald Trump has an edge over Joe Biden in six of the seven swing states, new poll by WSJ finds(AFP)

New poll finds Trump has edge over Biden in 6 of 7 swing states

The journal added that the results were similar in a “one-on-one matchup” with the US president on the ballot that included third-party and independent candidates. Meanwhile, in the seventh state, Wisconsin, where Biden was already ahead by 3 points on a multiple-candidate ballot, the two rivals were tied in a “head-to-head contest,” per Reuters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The Biden re-election campaign is grappling with voter concerns about the US economy despite job growth, healthy spending and better-than-expected GDP increases, an issue that has vexed economists and Democratic political strategists,” according to the outlet.

In the poll, the negative views for Biden outweighed the positive ones by at least 16 percentage points and more than 20 points in four of the states. The outlet further added, “Trump got an unfavourable job rating for his time in the White House in only one of the seven states - Arizona.”

Additionally, the poll results also saw that most of the viewers saw Trump as a better fit for the presidential role in lieu of having better mental and physical health. In contrast to the 28 percent favourable votes for Biden, Trump acquired 48 percent.

The outlet further added that “the survey of 4,200 votes - 600 in each of the seven states - was conducted March 17th-24th and had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points for the full sample and 4 points for results in individual states.”

-With inputs from stories by wire agency.