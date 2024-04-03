 Donald Trump accuses Truth Social co-founders of IPO delays and costly missteps in new lawsuit - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump accuses Truth Social co-founders of IPO delays and costly missteps in new lawsuit

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 03, 2024 07:03 AM IST

Former President Trump takes legal action against Truth Social co-founders, citing mismanagement and significant IPO delays.

Former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Wes Moss and Andy Litinsky, the co-founders of the social media platform Truth Social.

Stock turmoil follows as Donald Trump sues Truth Social co-founders. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)
Stock turmoil follows as Donald Trump sues Truth Social co-founders. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

The lawsuit alleges mismanagement by the executives, which Trump claims led to significant delays in the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO). Filed in a Florida state court, the suit by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. seeks to have the co-founders’ shares in the company rescinded.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Moss and Litinsky, who previously appeared as contestants on Trump’s television show ‘The Apprentice,’ proposed the idea of Truth Social to Trump after his ban from Twitter in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump's net worth plunges $1bn after Truth Social's $58mn loss and stock debacle

No Trump means no Truth Social

The lawsuit states, “This was a phenomenal opportunity for Moss and Litinsky,” and asserting that “Without President Trump, Truth Social would have been impossible.”

The legal complaint, first reported by Bloomberg, accuses Moss and Litinsky of failing to establish proper corporate governance and secure a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to facilitate the company’s public debut and provide necessary funding.

The suit was filed on March 24, subsequent to the approval by shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, now renamed Trump Media, where Trump is the principal shareholder.

Trump probably diluted Truth Social's shares, co-founders sued the platform

The legal battle between the parties escalated when Moss and Litinsky filed a lawsuit against Trump’s company in Delaware Chancery Court in February. They allege that the former POTUS attempted to dilute their shares by proposing an increase in the total number of authorized shares from 120 million to 1 billion.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump's niece spells doom for Truth Social, ‘it's destined for failure’, experts agree

The public trading of Trump Media shares commenced on March 26, with the stock price initially soaring above $79. However, the value has since experienced a steep decline, closing at $51.60 on the following Tuesday. This downturn coincides with the company’s financial report, which disclosed a net loss of $58.2 million against a revenue of $4.1 million for the year 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump accuses Truth Social co-founders of IPO delays and costly missteps in new lawsuit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On