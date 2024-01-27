This is what Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba had to say after the E Jean Carroll trial verdict

Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba maintains the proud stance of representing the ex-US president against E Jean Carroll's sexual assualt allegations. On Friday, January 26, the federal court took a bigger step forward in the proceedings, demanding Donald Trump to pay a massive amount in damages to the "Ask E. Jean" columnist. Habba urged the “real journalists” to look at Judge Kaplan's orders for turning down all of Trump's defenses in front of the jury. Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba addresses the media on January 26, 2024, after the jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E Jean Carroll.(AP)

“We will immediately appeal”, addressing the media outside the federal court after the hearing, she spoke up about her “experts” being denied entrance. Read more of her statements about the “violation of the justice system” below.

Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba's response to media

Habba was met with an uproarious response from the media as she stepped out of the court following the E Jean Carroll defamation case verdict. One of the journalists at the gathering quickly shot the question if she was having second thoughts about representing the former US President. Habba retorted with a fiery answer to the question, claiming that she was not. “It is the proudest thing I could ever do”, she continued.

Watch Alina Habba address the media after the verdict:

On the contrary, she raised her voice against the verdict ruled by the court. “Don't get it twisted. We are seeing a violation of our justice system. You are not allowed to be stripped of every defense that you have.” She even went on to address the former president as the possible future president as well, dragging in the political connotations associated with the case.

In her closing remarks in court on Friday too, she reiterated that Trump maintains his innocence against the sexual assault allegations because it was “the truth”. In her attempts to back Trump, she further defamed Carroll's stand, leading her to meet with Judge Kaplan's objections and warning. Habba made it abundantly clear that the former president “does not live in fear”.

Origins of the E Jean Carroll vs Donald Trump trial

The ex-Elle columnist had originally accused Trump of having raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the mid 90s in her book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal. It was published in 2019. Upon Trump's denials and further crude defamations, Carroll sued him in 2019 for slandering her and ruining her career.

In June 2022, the trial headed by Judge Lewis Kaplan went ahead and found Trump guilty. Despite the establishment as per Kaplan's ruling that Trump couldn't challenge Carroll's claims, the former president continued defaming her. In addition to not showing up for the first trial, he disrupted the proceedings of the second trial.

On January 26, 2024, the court finally decided that Trump would have to pay a whopping amount of $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll in damages - $18.3 million as compensatory charges and $65m as punitive damages. Since 2019, Trump and his legal team continue to cause Carroll emotional distress. The Republican is also up in the running for the 2024 presidential nomination against Democratic Joe Biden.