Is WhatsApp down? Users across US, several other countries report outages

WhatsApp is facing a worldwide outage as users across the United States and several other countries, including India and Brazil, report issues. On Wednesday morning, April 3, over 10,000 incidents were reported on DownDetector. As thousands continue to face issues, netizens flocked to X, formerly Twitter, causing #WhatsApp and #WhatsAppDown to trend on the platform. Thousands across the US and several other countries are facing WhatsApp outages(REUTERS)

Thousands of users report issues with WhatsApp(Downdetector,com)

Is WhatsApp down? Thousands of users report issues

Following the increase in users facing outages, WhatsApp's official X, formerly Twitter account, tweeted at around 3 pm, “We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Per Reuters, “More than 20,000 users in India, about 46,000 in the United Kingdom and over 42,000 in Brazil have also reported problems with the platform, Downdetector data showed. Around 4,800 people also faced issues with Instagram in the United States, according to Downdetector.”

Instagram and Facebook users also report issues

DownDetector also received numerous reports about other Meta-owned social media services, Facebook and Instagram. Netblocks tweeted, “Meta platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp are currently experiencing international outages, particularly impacting image/media uploads; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

Meta issues statement after worldwide outage

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook's parent company, Meta, wrote on the Meta Status service page, “We are currently experiencing an outage impacting service on Cloud API. This issue started at 04-03-2024 11:10 AM PST. Our engineering teams are investigating the issue. We will provide another update within 4 hours or sooner if additional information is available.”

Netizens turn X, formerly Twitter into a meme fest

Following the worldwide outage, netizens shared hilarious reactions and corresponding memes on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. One user wrote, “Absolutely Nobody: Meta users Running to twitter to Confirm whether WhatsApp is down.” One more said, “Everyone is running to Twitter X as in an earthquake when #WhatsApp goes down!”