‘99.99% will fail’ to solve this brain teaser shared on Instagram’s Threads. Can you?

A brain teaser was shared online with the claim that “99.99 per cent of people will fail” to figure out what’s wrong with it. The teaser, shared on Instagram’s Threads, shows an office setup. Do you consider yourself a puzzle master? If so, then solve this tricky puzzle and prove it for yourself. Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this brain teaser in ten seconds or less?(Threads/@iam.marcoflores)

“What’s wrong in this picture?” reads the text written on the brain teaser shared on Threads.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The brain teaser shows a work table with a laptop, mouse, printer, and landline. The table also has a calendar and a cup of tea. There’s an empty chair, too, in the room. All you need to do is to figure out what’s wrong in the picture. Can you?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since then accumulated over 200 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“1. June 31 is not a date 2. There’s no space bar on the Laptop 3. It will be more natural when the handle of the cup on the left side is on the left side. 4. The legs of the desk are too long,” posted an individual.

Another added, “There is a random timer floating in the air.”

“Obviously, June 31, June has 30 days,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “June 31 never comes.”

“Keyboard on the laptop is really weird,” shared a fifth.

What do you think is wrong with the picture?