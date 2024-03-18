 Brain Teaser: Can you crack the 3-digit code to this lock without using a pen and paper? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain Teaser: Can you crack the 3-digit code to this lock without using a pen and paper?

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 18, 2024 11:17 PM IST

The baffling brain teaser, shared on Instagram’s Threads, asks people to ‘crack the password’ of a lock using a few hints. How quickly can you unlock it?

A brain teaser was shared on Instagram’s Threads, and it has left people boggled. The mind-bending brain teaser asks people to guess the 3-digit code of a lock based on a few hints. Do you think you can solve this one?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you open this numeric lock using the given hints? (X/@dataworld_feed)
Viral Brain Teaser: Can you open this numeric lock using the given hints? (X/@dataworld_feed)

“Crack the password?” reads a part of the caption written alongside this brain teaser shared on X. The challenge is to figure out the key to the lock based on a few hints. The first hint is the combination 682, where one number is correct and well-placed. The second hint is 614, where one number is correct but wrongly placed. The third hint is 206, where two numbers are correct but wrongly placed. The fourth hint displays the numbers that aren’t part of the combination, which are 738. The fifth and final combination is 780, where one number is correct but written in the wrong place.

Do you think you can solve this teaser?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared six days ago on X. It has since accumulated over 600 likes and a flurry of comments from puzzle lovers.

Check out a few reactions to this brain teaser here:

“The password is 042,” posted an individual.

Another added, “062 is the correct answer, I guess.”

“042 is the only right answer,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “602, 620, 260, 206, 062, 026 are the possible outcomes any among these may be right.”

“042, first three conditions are enough to figure it out,” claimed a fifth.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, what answer did you get?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

