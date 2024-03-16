Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot an ant among a sea of butterflies in this picture?

Gergely Dudás, an artist based in Dresden, Germany, often shares seek-and-find puzzles and brain teasers that keep his followers entertained. He recently shared a mind-bending brain teaser that is leaving puzzle enthusiasts perplexed. It challenges people to spot an ant among a sea of butterflies. Do you consider yourself a puzzle master? If so, solve this one in five seconds and prove it. Brain Teaser: There's an ant hidden in this picture among butterflies. Can you spot it in five seconds? (Facebook/@thedudolf)

“New brain teaser. Can you find an ant among the butterflies?” reads the caption to the seek-and-find image shared on Facebook.

The brain teaser shows a sea of butterflies and you need to find an ant hidden among them. What’s more is that the butterflies are black and white, making it extremely difficult to spot the black-coloured ant.

Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared four days ago on Facebook. It has since accumulated over 700 reactions and the numbers are still increasing. Many puzzle enthusiasts even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“Thank you for the challenge, nice way to start my day,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Found that ant. Have a great day.”

“Love your posts. Looking forward to seeing them. Thanks, Gergely Dudás,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Yes. Thanks for this!”

“I love it! Signs of spring are everywhere,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Found it! Good one. Thanks.”

“Found it. This one was challenging. The continuous black and white threw me off! Thank you, always enjoy your drawings,” chimed in a seventh.