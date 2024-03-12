 ‘Test your IQ’ with this brain teaser. Find out which cup will get filled first | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / 'Test your IQ' with this brain teaser shared on Instagram's Threads. Find out which cup will get filled first

‘Test your IQ’ with this brain teaser shared on Instagram’s Threads. Find out which cup will get filled first

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 12, 2024 11:46 PM IST

The brain teaser that was shared on Instagram’s Threads challenges puzzle lovers to decipher which cup will get filled first.

Many people enjoy solving brain teasers, maths puzzles and riddles. This is one of the reasons why posts featuring them often go viral on social media. And if you’re looking for a mind-bending teaser to exercise your brain, we have one for you. It asks a very simple question: “Which cup will fill first?” Can you solve this?

Brain Teaser: Can you figure out which cup will get filled first? (Threads/Memes)
Brain Teaser: Can you figure out which cup will get filled first? (Threads/Memes)

The brain teaser was shared on the Threads page named ‘Memes’ with the caption, “Test your IQ.” The teaser shows a kettle pouring a liquid into the cups labelled from one to seven. While straws leading to some cups are blocked, a few are broken. Can you decipher which cup will fill up first?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Post by @meme.lawd.kenya
View on Threads

The brain teaser was shared two hours ago on Threads. It has since received numerous likes and comments from puzzle lovers.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“3, 4, 5 and 7 are blocked, leaving 1 and 6 (2 doesn’t count). 6 will be filled before 7,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “2 because other ways are closed and poured liquid will go through the first exit, which leads to cup number 2.”

“6. The others are blocked,” shared a third.

A fourth joined, “Actually, it’s 3. All of them are blocked off at some point, but there are three places water can flow from the main straw, at 3, 7, and 1. Once it reaches 3, it will follow the outside of the straw to fill that cup up, then overflow and never fill up any others.”

“2, a lot of the paths are blocked off, the water can’t go to 5 or 4, or 6 and it will drain out to the right where cup 2 is,” said a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “2, although depending on flow rate and Coanda effect, it could be 3.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

