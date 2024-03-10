Brain Teaser: Can you count the number of matchsticks in this pic shared on Threads?

A brain teaser shared on Threads has left people scratching their heads and searching for an answer. The brain teaser challenges people to count the number of matchsticks in a given picture. What’s more, you need to count all the matchsticks in five seconds or less. Do you think you can beat the clock and solve this puzzle? Brain Teaser: How many matchsticks are there in the picture?(Threads/@rombesk)

“How many matches are shown in the picture?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Threads. The brain teaser shows a few matchsticks and gives four options. These are: A) 9, B) 10, C) 11, and D) 12.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Instagram Threads. Since then, it has collected numerous likes and comments from people.

Check out how people reacted to the brain teaser:

“Easy. Count the ends and divide by two,” posted an individual.

Another added, “At least 2.”

Many in the comments section unanimously claimed that ‘11’ is the correct answer to this brain teaser. What do you think is the answer to this brain teaser?

Earlier, a maths brain teaser was shared on Threads and left people boggled. The teaser asks maths lovers to find the total weight of a dog, a duck and a rabbit based on a few hints. The caption written alongside the brain teaser reads, “Given that the weight of a rabbit and a duck is 10 kilograms, the weight of a dog and a rabbit is 20 kilograms, and the weight of a dog and a duck is 24 kilograms, what is the total weight of a dog, a rabbit, and a duck?”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, what answer did you get?